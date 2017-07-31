PITTSBURGH (AP) — The death of a Pittsburgh man more than two decades after he was shot has been ruled a homicide, but officials said that designation doesn’t necessarily indicate a criminal act occurred.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office attributed Thursday’s death of 41-year-old Robert Minor to conditions stemming from the 1995 gunshot wound.

“His death this past week would not have occurred if he were not paralyzed/bedridden and the paralysis would not have occurred if not for his being shot,” the medical examiner’s office said in a statement Monday. “Therefore, the determination of the office is that the death was a homicide — meaning that the death was a result of the direct actions of another person. It is not a determination related to criminality.”

News accounts at the time indicated that Minor, then 19, was shot in the back in September 1995 in Westgate Village. Another man was shot in the thigh. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that police said then they had no motive or suspects and the victims weren’t talking.

In 2013, Minor told the paper that he was a paraplegic stemming from a 1995 shooting. He was interviewed because his son was one of four youths wounded in an ambush-style attack outside a high school.