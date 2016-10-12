WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — The death of a Los Angeles police detective found shot at a suburban home was being investigated as a suicide, authorities said Wednesday.
There were no signs of foul play in the death of Nadine Hernandez, police in the Los Angeles County city of Whittier said.
The 44-year-old Whittier resident was found Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the chest. She died at a hospital.
A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said in a statement.
Hernandez was a detective in the Robbery-Homicide Division Special Assault Section, according to LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado. She was frequently assigned to high-profile cases including an investigation into an accusation of rape against NBA star Derrick Rose, Preciado said.
Hernandez last month wrote a letter cited in federal court in Los Angeles confirming that the department was looking into sexual abuse allegations in connection with a rape complaint against Rose. Rose is being sued in the matter and denies any wrongdoing.
