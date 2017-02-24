The assassination by VX nerve agent is a stark reminder that in addition to nuclear arms, North Korea has an arsenal of chemical and biological weapons.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — For years, North Korea has rattled the world with its nuclear tests and its threats to visit a nuclear holocaust upon the United States. The finding by Malaysian police that Kim Jong Nam was assassinated with VX nerve agent is a reminder of the North’s lesser-known weapons of mass destruction: a stockpile of chemical and biological weapons.

Kim, the estranged elder half brother of North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, was killed Feb. 13, when two women rubbed his face with the nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, police said Friday.

If North Korean nationals were behind the killing, as Malaysian officials suggest, the use of VX raises some questions: Was the North Korean government using the attack to signal to the world its fearsome arsenal of such dangerous weapons? Or was the toxin an attempt to avoid detection in carrying out a brazen killing at one of the world’s busiest airports?

“By using VX in an international airport in the heart of Asia, North Korea has sent a very clear message to the world that it will strike its enemies anywhere in the world,” said Rohan Gunaratna, an expert on terrorism at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. “It also demonstrates the North Korean response in the event of an attack against North Korea.”

North Korea’s nuclear program has long been a focus for the U.S. and its allies. The dormant six-party talks to curb the program did not address chemical and biological weapons.

“The reported use of VX reminds us that not only is the North’s nuclear-missile threat serious but so are its asymmetric threats, including biochemical weapons and cyber that are all part of the regime’s WMD tool kit,” said Duyeon Kim, a Seoul-based nonresident fellow at Georgetown University’s Institute for the Study of Diplomacy.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement Friday expressing “shock” at the use of a chemical weapon and vowed to work with the international society to deal “strongly” with the violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The deadly use of a chemical weapon banned by international conventions in such a public manner could strengthen calls for the U.S. to put North Korea back on a list of terrorism-sponsoring countries, analysts said.

The North was first put on the terrorist list after its bombing of a South Korean airliner near Myanmar in 1987, killing all 115 people onboard. But the United States delisted the country in 2008 as part of an agreement aimed at ending North Korea’s nuclear programs, a deal that has since disintegrated with the North’s subsequent missile and nuclear-weapons tests.

After his announcement that Kim had been killed by VX nerve agent, Khalid Abu Bakar, inspector general of the Malaysian police, said small amounts of the poison could have been brought into the country undiscovered.

“If the amount of the chemical brought in was small, it would be difficult for us to detect,” Khalid told reporters.

The airport terminal, which handles more than 2 million passengers a month, will be decontaminated despite the passage of time since the killing, he said.

Two women were arrested in the killing, one from Indonesia, the other from Vietnam. Their defenders say they were duped into staging the attack and thought it was a prank, but Khalid said they had trained for the attack and practiced it at two shopping malls. The women used their bare hands to apply the poison on Kim’s face and washed them immediately afterward, he said.

One drop of VX, or about 10 milligrams, can be fatal. But the attackers could have used a safety-enhancing battlefield form of the agent. Known as VX2, it is divided into two compounds that are harmless individually but become lethal when mixed.

Each component also could have been made in slow-release form, as is done with many drugs.

If Kim’s two assassins had each applied one component of VX, this would explain why two assassins were needed, how they survived the attack, and perhaps why it took 15 minutes or more for Kim to die.

The woman who applied the second compound would have risked exposing herself to the first component, which could explain why, as Khalid said Friday, one of the women became ill and began vomiting after the attack.

This scenario raises the possibility that Kim could have saved his own life by immediately washing his face rather than going to airport staff members, as he did, to report the attack.

Narang said it was clear that North Korea wanted the West to know what it is capable of — but without causing mass casualties.

“They wanted everyone, especially the U.S., to know it was VX and that they can make it or have it,” he said. “Doing it publicly but not killing anyone else is a pretty good way to reveal that capability and deterrent.”

In 2014, the South Korean Defense Ministry said the North had stockpiled 2,500 to 5,000 tons of chemical weapons and had a capacity to produce a variety of biological weapons.

Kim Jong Un has a history of extreme measures against his enemies. Since taking power after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in 2011, he is believed to have executed at least 140 senior officials, sometimes killing them with anti-aircraft machine guns or flamethrowers, measures interpreted as a warning to others.