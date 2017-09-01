Share story

By
The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis police chief who resigned under pressure after an Australian woman was fatally shot by a police officer would receive nearly $183,000 and 12 months of health and dental benefits under a proposed severance deal.

The deal for ex-Chief Janee Harteau still requires city council approval.

Harteau was asked to resign in July after Officer Mohamed Noor fatally shot Justine Damond. The shooting happened after Noor responded to a 911 call from Damond.

The Star Tribune reports the agreement released Friday by the city also includes a clause that says Harteau can say nothing negative about Mayor Betsy Hodges or other city officials and they can say nothing negative about her.

Harteau has not spoken publicly since her resignation. She was criticized for continuing her vacation after Damond was shot.

