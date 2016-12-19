NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee company that operates buses for charter schools in Nashville says it plans to add seatbelts to its entire fleet in response to a fatal bus crash in Chattanooga that left six children dead.

Gray Line Tennessee told The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2h2Gz9t) that it will add seat belts to half of its 44 buses by next fall, and then to the rest of its fleet by the following school year.

Chuck Abbott, president and CEO of Gray Line Tennessee, said the Nov. 21 Chattanooga crash prompted the company’s decision. The crash has rekindled discussions about school bus safety, and the newspaper reports lawmakers are expected to consider requiring seat belts in the upcoming legislative session.

Authorities say the Chattanooga bus driver was speeding when he wrecked on a curvy road.