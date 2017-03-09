JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of the Mississippi city where a train slammed into a bus, killing four Texas tourists, says he’ll work with the railroad to close some crossings and make others safer.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said Wednesday that he’ll use recommendations from CSX Transportation to minimize the chances of another fatal wreck.
The city had already scheduled a hearing March 21 to discuss closing six railroad crossings when the CSX freight train hit a bus stuck on the tracks Tuesday. However, the Main Street crossing, where 40 were injured in addition to the deaths, isn’t on the closure list.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Activist, educator Nikkita Oliver to run against Mayor Ed Murray
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- It's finally happening: Din Tai Fung opens in downtown Seattle tomorrow!
- Ciara shows off baby bump in nude photo shoot with Russell Wilson -- and Twitter had something to say about it
The crossing has a warning sign about low clearance, topped by a picture of a tractor-trailer stuck on a railroad track.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.