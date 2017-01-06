TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials are trying to determine who has been dumping dead sharks at a park in central Florida.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officials tell WESH-TV (http://bit.ly/2iX3uBU) that they received a tip about someone dumping sharks next to the Indian River at Kennedy Point Park in Titusville.
Officers removed three dead sharks from the shore there Thursday. Each one was about 2 feet long.
Officials say the animals will be taken to a lab where they’ll determine what kind of sharks they are and how old they were. It’s unknown exactly how long the carcasses had been left there.
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- Live updates from CES 2017 in Las Vegas: T-Mobile moves to one plan for all
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
- Lorenzo Romar’s future at Washington? It's more complicated than you think
Recreational fishing regulations allow a catch limit of just one shark per person per day.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.