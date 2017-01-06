TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials are trying to determine who has been dumping dead sharks at a park in central Florida.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials tell WESH-TV (http://bit.ly/2iX3uBU) that they received a tip about someone dumping sharks next to the Indian River at Kennedy Point Park in Titusville.

Officers removed three dead sharks from the shore there Thursday. Each one was about 2 feet long.

Officials say the animals will be taken to a lab where they’ll determine what kind of sharks they are and how old they were. It’s unknown exactly how long the carcasses had been left there.

Recreational fishing regulations allow a catch limit of just one shark per person per day.