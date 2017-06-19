LONDON (AP) — London police said Monday that 79 people were now believed to have died in the high-rise apartment building fire.
Police Commander Stuart Cundy gave the new figure during a statement outside Scotland Yard, saying it includes both people who were confirmed dead and others who are missing and presumed dead. It’s an increase from the previous number of 58.
The new number may change as the investigation continues, Cundy said. He said that the search and recovery operation in the 24-story Grenfell Tower continues, he said, adding that it has been incredibly distressing for families.
“It’s hard to describe the devastation the fire has caused,” Cundy said, fighting back tears as he spoke.
Most Read Stories
- Mother with knife killed by police was pregnant and had mental-health issues, family says WATCH
- SUV goes off cliff near Mount Rainier National Park; 1 dead
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- In Lacey, a Washington mom grapples with baby’s Zika-caused birth defects VIEW
- Airbus offers fuel-saving winglets on A380 in effort to revive sales
He said it had been “incredibly emotional working in there … On Saturday, I went in myself and went to the top floor.”
He told reporters the “awful reality” was that it might not be possible to identify all the victims.
Cundy said that authorities were continuing to investigate whether any crimes had been committed in the fire. Two British officials said Sunday that new exterior cladding used in a renovation of the high-rise may have been banned under U.K. building regulations.