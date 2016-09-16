SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (AP) — A dead humpback whale has washed up on the beach at the Jersey Shore.
The founder of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine tells The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2cPHPtL) the over 30-foot juvenile had no apparent injuries.
Bob Schoelkopf says it washed ashore around 2 p.m. Friday in Sea Isle City.
A necropsy will be performed on the beach Saturday morning to learn how it died.
Officials brought in heavy machinery to draw the carcass further up the beach and away from waves that could drag it out to sea.
The mammal weighs about 20 tons.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
