Share story

The Associated Press

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (AP) — A dead humpback whale has washed up on the beach at the Jersey Shore.

The founder of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine tells The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2cPHPtL) the over 30-foot juvenile had no apparent injuries.

Bob Schoelkopf says it washed ashore around 2 p.m. Friday in Sea Isle City.

A necropsy will be performed on the beach Saturday morning to learn how it died.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Officials brought in heavy machinery to draw the carcass further up the beach and away from waves that could drag it out to sea.

The mammal weighs about 20 tons.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

The Associated Press