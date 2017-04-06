FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials say they’ve issued warnings to three Florida Gulf Coast University students who took a dead alligator to a dorm room and posted pictures of it on social media.
The News-Press (https://goo.gl/Hnp4fE) reports that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sent an officer to the college after getting a call from school police about the alligator.
School spokesman Brian Norris says the students claimed to have found the reptile dead on the side of the road. Wildlife officers took possession of the carcass and confirmed it had been road kill.
The school gave the three students warnings for possession of an alligator without proper permits.
Most Read Stories
- Dozens of University of Washington programs make top 10 in new global ranking
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
___
Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.