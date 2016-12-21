WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s subway system has started selling one-day passes for people planning to attend the inauguration — and unlike in previous years, the cards don’t have the president-elect’s picture on them.
Metro says in a statement that it asked President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign for a picture to use on the cards, but it didn’t receive a response. The cards are designed before the election.
The cards contain graphics of the White House and the American flag and commemorate the 58th presidential inauguration.
The passes cost $10 and are good for unlimited rides on Inauguration Day, which is Jan. 20.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the inauguration. Metro will open at 4 a.m., an hour earlier than usual, and extra trains will run throughout the day.
