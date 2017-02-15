WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocates for District of Columbia statehood are making their annual pitch to members of Congress.
This year’s “lobby day” organized by D.C. Vote comes amid an attempt by House Republicans to invalidate a local law. On Monday, a House committee voted in favor of a resolution that would strike down the District’s new assisted-suicide law.
Congress hasn’t invalidated a city law since 1991, and it’s unlikely the House and Senate will vote on the resolution in time to stop doctor-assisted suicide from becoming legal. But Congress often finds other ways to block local policies that members don’t like.
Supporters of statehood will be visiting House and Senate offices Wednesday, armed with talking points about how District residents are “second-class citizens” because they lack voting representation in Congress.
