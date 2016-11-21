WASHINGTON (AP) — A popular Italian restaurant in Washington has issued an apology, saying it unintentionally hosted a white nationalist group and the diners performed a Nazi salute while eating there.

Maggiano’s Little Italy posted an apology on its Facebook page Monday.

The restaurant said it didn’t realize it was hosting a banquet Friday for a group called the National Policy Institute, whose website says it advocates for the heritage and identity of those of European descent in the U.S.

The post says the group made reservation at the last minute using a different name. The group was gathered in Washington for a conference and celebrated Republican Donald Trump’s election.

A tweeted photo showed people making a Nazi salute.

Maggiano’s says it has donated its profits from the evening to the Anti-Defamation League.