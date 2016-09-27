WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia officials say they will release footage from a body-worn camera showing the moments after a motorcyclist was fatally shot by a city police officer, and will also release the name of the officer involved.

The shooting death of 31-year-old Terrence Sterling has prompted some protests. Sterling, who was black, was fatally shot early on the morning of Sept. 11 after police say he rammed the passenger-side door of a police car while trying to flee a traffic stop.

Police have said the only officer on the scene equipped with a body-worn camera did not turn it on until after the shooting. Kevin Donahue, the city’s deputy mayor for public safety, said Tuesday that Sterling’s family will be shown that footage before it is released to the public.