WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say police shot a robbery suspect in southeast Washington who refused to drop a gun.
Metropolitan Police Department Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference that a man with a gun robbed a woman Tuesday morning. Other people pursued the man and flagged down officers. He says officers saw the gun and told the man to drop it, then shots were fired.
Newsham says the man was taken to a hospital, where he was in surgery in very serious condition. He says as far as police know, the man didn’t fire.
He didn’t give details on the races of the officers involved or the man shot.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Mobile-home park’s residents left in dark as homes are sold out from under them VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.