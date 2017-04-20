WASHINGTON (AP) — The owner of the Washington pizzeria at the center of the false “pizzagate” rumors says he now knows where his community is.
In an opinion piece in The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2oT9ijv ) on Thursday, James Alefantis, the owner of Comet Ping Pong, said the conspiracy theory about Democrats running a child-sex slavery ring from the restaurant threw the lives of everyone connected with the shop into chaos.
But even after a North Carolina man investigating the rumors fired an assault weapon in the shop, Alefantis says workers and customers pulled together to peacefully confront hateful messages from so-called investigators and protesters.
Alefantis says: “Responsibility, community, love, family, truth and ping-pong. The best ingredients still make the best pizza every time.”
