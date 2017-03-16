WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington officials say their efforts to let people know more quickly about missing person cases have led to some unfounded worries.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and police officials held a news conference Thursday to address concerns that the number of missing people, especially teenage girls, is on the rise in the city. They say there is no evidence that missing person cases are increasing or that the city’s recent cases are related to human trafficking.

The mayor says what has changed is the use of social media to spread the word about cases more quickly.

WTTG-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2neVhOF ) the news conference came after recent media reports questioned whether there had been a sudden increase in disappearances and whether the issue had received adequate attention.