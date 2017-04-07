WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a Washington police officer has been arrested in Maryland on a string of charges including assault and prostitution.
The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, arrested Chukwuemeka Ekwonna on Thursday.
Ekwonna was arrested on a warrant charging him with armed robbery, assault, third-degree sex offense, reckless endangerment, prostitution and weapon offenses. Officials didn’t give details on the incident in January that prompted charges against the 27-year-old Glenn Dale, Maryland, resident.
Police say Ekwonna, who has been with the department for 14 months, is on non-contact status and his police powers have been revoked.
Most Read Stories
- Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s VIEW
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- 60 mph gusts expected Friday in Seattle area; trees could topple in damp soil, weather service warns
- Amazon to hire 5,000 remote customer-service reps, part of drive to add 30,000 part-timers
- US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands 'end the slaughter' VIEW
A person who answered at a phone number for Ekwonna declined to comment. No attorney is listed in online court records.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.