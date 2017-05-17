WASHINGTON (AP) — Property managers at Washington’s Union Station Metro stop are looking into the possibility that a screen was hacked after pornographic videos streamed on a digital advertisement board.

Beverley Swaim-Staley, president and CEO of the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation, says a board near the Metro train entrance played pornographic videos Monday. The video lasted for a few minutes before someone was able to turn the board off.

Swaim-Staley says they’re working with the company that leases and manages the property to determine if the display was hacked. Until they’re able to identify the cause, the screens will remain shut down.

The boards were recently installed inside the station as part of a renovation project to update the building. The displays can be turned off manually, but the videos are sent to screens remotely.