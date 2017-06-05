WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s mayor has signed an executive order reaffirming the U.S. capital’s commitment to the Paris climate agreement.
Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the order Monday. She’s one of nearly 200 mayors who committed to upholding the climate deal after President Donald Trump announced last week that the United States would withdraw from it.
Bowser says it’s “in the country’s best interest to take climate change seriously” and that the nation’s capital has “a special obligation” to protect the environment.
Her administration has set a goal of cutting emissions in the city by 80 percent by 2050.
