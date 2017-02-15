WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a half-million workers in the nation’s capital will get up to eight weeks of paid family leave under a law that Mayor Muriel Bowser has allowed to take effect without her signature.
Bowser, a Democrat, opposed the paid family leave bill and considered vetoing it, calling it a burden on businesses because it imposes a new tax. She also didn’t like that the benefits would be available to people who live outside the District.
The D.C. Council passed the bill with a veto-proof majority. Bowser said in a letter to the council Wednesday evening that she won’t veto the bill but she hopes to work with lawmakers to address its shortcomings.
The new law still has to survive a review by Congress, which has the final say over local laws in the District.
