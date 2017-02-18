WASHINGTON (AP) — The D.C. Council’s chairman says the body will consider revising its recently-passed law granting a half-million workers in the nation’s capital up to eight weeks of paid family leave.
D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson told The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2liqvks ) Friday that he was suggesting changes because opposition from local business leaders could hinder the program’s success. Mendelson says that the benefits will remain the same but the means of paying for them may be redesigned. He says new versions of the bill will be filed over the next month.
Council members passed the bill with a veto-proof majority and Mayor Muriel Bowser allowed it to take effect without her signature earlier this week. Bowser considered vetoing the measure, calling it a burden on businesses because it imposes a new tax.
