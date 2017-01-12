WASHINGTON (AP) — Airport officials in Washington are warning travelers about crowds and congestion expected around Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which oversees Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, says travelers should be prepared for additional crowds and congestion from Jan. 19 through Jan. 22.
The airports authority says the influx of passengers may produce longer-than-usual wait times at airline ticket counters and security checkpoints as well as congestion on airport roads.
The authority says it’s also planning to offer all-day parking on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, in its garages at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Parking for the day will cost $10. The authority says reservations will be required and are limited to the first 1,200 bookings.
