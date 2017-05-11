DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions that led to a legal battle.
The Dayton City Commission approved the program’s restart in a 5-0 vote Wednesday.
City officials say speed detectors and red light cameras will make the city safer. Police officials have said traffic crashes increased and the number of traffic deaths doubled after the original red light cameras were removed.
The city will use fixed camera systems, hand-held devices and portable trailer units to catch violators. The new ordinance crafted to comply with current restrictions requires that officers be present when the cameras are operating.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- Silence on Mayor Ed Murray sent a loud message | Danny Westneat
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- Boeing grounds 737 MAX planes over quality issue with engine
The new ordinance goes into effect in 30 days.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.