UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania day care worker shown on surveillance video pushing a child down a flight of stairs has pleaded guilty to assault.
Upper Darby police say 52-year-old Sarah Gable, of Folcroft, was arrested in March soon after the owners of Child Care of the Future saw what happened. The video shows Gable pushing a 4-year-old girl down the steps before apparently realizing there was a newly installed camera. She then helped the child down the next flight of stairs.
Gable was fired. The child sustained a knee injury and returned to the day care.
Gable pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child. She will be sentenced in August.
