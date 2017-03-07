UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania day care worker with simple assault after a newly installed video camera captured her pushing a child down a flight of steps.
Upper Darby police say 52-year-old Sarah Gable of Folcroft was fired soon after the owners of Child Care of the Future saw what happened Friday. The video shows Gable pushing the girl down four flights of steps before she apparently realized there was a camera and then she helped the child down the next flight of stairs.
The child sustained a knee injury and returned to the day care.
Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood on Monday said it’s every parent’s nightmare.
Gable also is charged with child endangerment. It’s not known if she has a lawyer who can comment on the charges.
