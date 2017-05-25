BALTIMORE (AP) — A day care worker in Maryland who police say fatally assaulted an 8-month-old girl has been charged with murder.
Police said in a statement Thursday that day care worker 23-year-old Leah Walden is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-and second-degree assault, first- and second-degree child abuse and reckless endangerment.
Authorities did not elaborate on the nature of the injuries, and said they haven’t yet determined a motive for Tuesday’s attack, which happened during the baby’s nap time.
It’s not clear whether Walden has an attorney. Court records for her case are not yet available online.
