NEW YORK (AP) — A day care worker accused of leaving a 5-year-old girl alone to wander the streets of New York City is facing criminal charges.
Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said Friday that the girl was found in a supermarket blocks from her home. They say the route required the child to cross an avenue.
Trimeka V. Crum was arraigned Thursday night on a child endangerment charge.
Authorities say she had an agreement to bring the child home every day — and to personally transfer custody to the girl’s mother or an older sibling.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- 2017 Seahawks free agent tracker
- How Bellevue’s India Gants fared in the finale of ‘America's Next Top Model’
According to prosecutors, Crum said she saw the child walk into her building Wednesday, and she waited 2 minutes and left.
Crum’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.