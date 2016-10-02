MIAMI (AP) — The owner of a Miami day care faces aggravated manslaughter charges for the death of a 2-year-old boy left in a van for six hours.
The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2cL75im) that 36-year-old Karen Aviles was arrested Saturday and charged in the death of Angel Matute-Chavez. Aviles’ Vision of Life Academy wasn’t registered to transport children.
Police told the Herald that Aviles picked up Angel and other children Wednesday morning and drove them to her center. She allegedly told investigators she had to rush to a meeting, so she told an employee to unload the children.
Angel was somehow left inside. His body was found that afternoon. State law requires that two employees visually inspect vehicles to make sure no children remain. It wasn’t known Sunday if Aviles has an attorney.
