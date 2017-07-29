LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lois Laurel Hawes, the only daughter of famed comedian Stan Laurel, has died. She was 89.
A family statement says Hawes died late Friday night at a Los Angeles hospital after a long illness.
She was Laurel’s daughter by his first wife, Lois Neilson, and the comedian’s last surviving child.
Laurel and his partner, Oliver Hardy, had decades of success. They wore trademark bowler hats and Laurel played the dim-witted sidekick to the pompous Hardy.
They made more than 100 films but Laurel retired after Hardy died in 1957.
Laurel died in 1965.
His daughter made uncredited appearances in several of their productions.
She was married to “Gone With the Wind” actor Rand Brooks and later to actor Tony Hawes.
She’s survived by a daughter, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.