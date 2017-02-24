WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A dedication ceremony for a memorial to honor the 100 people killed during a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island has been scheduled.
WPRI-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2lfx6LE) Thursday that the dedication ceremony is slated for May 21.
The site of the former Station nightclub in West Warwick is being turned into a permanent memorial to honor those who died and to rescuers and others who responded to the fire.
Pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White started the blaze, setting fire to flammable foam that lined the inside of the club.
Most Read Stories
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- It’s been a wet (and cold) winter in Seattle — but other West Coast cities have had it worse VIEW
The memorial park will feature a courtyard, gardens and a walkway, as well as a stone with each victim’s name, shaped like speaker boxes. The stones are in homage to the music.
___
Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.