HARRISON, Ark. — A 4-year-old girl fell through the open back door of a moving church bus onto an Arkansas state highway, but was rescued from the road by a volunteer firefighter who happened to be driving behind.
Firefighter Ryan Ciampoli’s dashboard camera recorded the harrowing moment on Wednesday when the door swings open with the girl clinging to it. She quickly falls onto the road and appears immobile.
The bus drives away.
The video shows Ciampoli approaching the girl and gently scooping her up.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Cowlitz Tribe opening $510M casino complex they hope will draw 4.5M visitors
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Fishing 101 can help parents cope with daughter’s nasty ‘best friend’ | Dear Carolyn
Ciampoli later told reporters he normally wouldn’t have moved her due to the nature of her fall, but he was concerned because the accident happened in the middle of a state highway.
The girl’s family told reporters the girl is expected to make a full recovery.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.