COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say the remains of a 27-year-old Syrian woman and her two daughters, aged 7 and 9, were found in a freezer inside their apartment in southern Denmark.
Police made the gruesome discovery Sunday in the town of Aabenraa after a relative of the woman told them he hadn’t been able to reach her for a few days.
Investigators said Monday that the victims were killed but didn’t give any details.
The woman’s husband wasn’t in the apartment and is now being sought by police.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Desperation and death after Seattle Pain Centers close: ‘The whitecoats don’t care’
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Washington State rallies for crazy comeback 35-31 victory at Oregon State WATCH
- Let’s talk about the penalties in Seahawks’ 25-20 loss to Saints WATCH
The family arrived in Denmark in 2015 and received refugee status.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.