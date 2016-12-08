COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish lawmaker has regretted saying migrants sailing to Europe should “be fired at” if they cross the continent’s “territorial waters.” He clarified his remarks to say “warning shots” should be fired instead.

Kenneth Kristensen Berth is a member of the anti-immigration and populist Danish People’s Party, the country’s No. 2 party and a government ally.

Kristensen Berth, EU affairs spokesman for the party, says his initial comments “can be interpreted in a way that hasn’t been my intention.”

But he said Thursday that “warning shots” should be fired because it is “essential” to protect the European Union’s territorial borders.

Opposition lawmakers and a senior member of Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen’s Liberal Party condemned Kristensen Berth for his initial remarks, which were made Tuesday.