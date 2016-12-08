COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish lawmaker has regretted saying migrants sailing to Europe should “be fired at” if they cross the continent’s “territorial waters.” He clarified his remarks to say “warning shots” should be fired instead.
Kenneth Kristensen Berth is a member of the anti-immigration and populist Danish People’s Party, the country’s No. 2 party and a government ally.
Kristensen Berth, EU affairs spokesman for the party, says his initial comments “can be interpreted in a way that hasn’t been my intention.”
But he said Thursday that “warning shots” should be fired because it is “essential” to protect the European Union’s territorial borders.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's newest apartments: 'prison cell' with no door for toilet
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- ‘A fairly messy situation’: 2-4 inches of snow could fall Thursday in Seattle area
- Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette stirs anger at Garfield High assembly: ‘Men take the lead’
- Boeing blindsided as Trump slams Air Force One costs
Opposition lawmakers and a senior member of Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen’s Liberal Party condemned Kristensen Berth for his initial remarks, which were made Tuesday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.