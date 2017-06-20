NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Day-Lewis, one of the most widely respected actors of his generation, says he’s retiring from acting.
Day-Lewis’s representative, Leslee Dart, said in a statement Tuesday that the 60-year-old performer “will no longer be working as an actor.” She added that Day-Lewis is “immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years.”
He will not comment further about the decision, she said.
Day-Lewis’ retirement will make the upcoming “Phantom Thread” his final film. In the film, due out in December, he plays a fashion designer in 1950s London. The film reteams him with “There Will Be Blood” director Paul Thomas Anderson.
Day-Lewis has won three Oscars and been nominated five times. He won for his performances in “My Left Foot,” ”Lincoln” and “There Will Be Blood.”