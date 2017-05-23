BEIJING (AP) — The Aamir Khan film “Dangal,” about an Indian man training his daughters to become wrestlers, has become China’s biggest-grossing non-Hollywood foreign movie.
The Indian film, whose name translates as “Let’s Wrestle, Dad,” was released in China on May 5. By Tuesday, it had pulled in 806 million yuan ($117 million) in mainland China, according to data from EntGroup, a leading entertainment consultancy.
The previous top-performing non-Hollywood foreign film was 2016’s “Your Name,” a Japanese fantasy drama. It made 577 million yuan ($84 million) at the Chinese box office.
Actor and producer Khan had already built up a following in China following the success of his previous films, “3 Idiots” and “PK.”
