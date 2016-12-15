LOS ANGELES (AP) — ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge Carrie Ann Inaba and soap opera star Robb Derringer are engaged.

The couple made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

Inaba detailed Derringer’s proposal to People magazine . She says Derringer got down on one knee at the secluded beach cove along the California coast Saturday where the couple shared what she called a “spontaneous and magical first date.”

People reports the couple has yet to set a wedding date.

Derringer has had roles on several soaps, including “Days of Our Lives,” ”General Hospital” and “All My Children.”