LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damon Gupton has joined the cast of “Criminal Minds” after Thomas Gibson was fired last month.
CBS announced Friday that Gupton’s character will be introduced in this season’s eighth episode.
Gupton will play a special agent from the behavioral analysis program of the FBI’s counterintelligence division. The network described the character as a “seasoned profiler who will bring his spy-hunting skill set to the behavioral analysis unit.”
Gupton’s credits include “Whiplash,” ”La La Land,” ”Bates Motel” and “Prime Suspect.”
Thomas Gibson was fired from the long-running CBS drama after he was involved with a physical altercation between him and another member of the “Criminal Minds” company.
