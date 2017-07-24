BAY CITY, Md. (AP) — Officials on Maryland’s Eastern Shore are asking residents to shelter in place after severe weather overnight caused extensive damage and knocked out power to thousands.

Queen Anne’s County Emergency Services Director Scott Haas said at a news conference early Monday that emergency workers have transported one person with a puncture wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening. He says officials are headed out to assess the damage.

Delmarva Power reports about 8,000 customers in the county without power.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Mitchell Gaines in Mount Holly, New Jersey, says reports of damage near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge include downed trees, roof damage and boats into yards. He says the weather service will decide later in the day whether to send a survey team to determine if there was a tornado.