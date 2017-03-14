DALLAS (AP) — A sixty-seven-year-old Dallas woman climbed a pecan tree on her property to protest a utility company’s plan to trim the branches.
Sixty-seven-year-old Jeri Huber climbed the tree Monday to stop an Oncor crew from trimming it.
It was the second time in six years that Huber has climbed the tree to prevent any limbs from being removed.
She says the utility company is encroaching on her rights as a property owner, but Oncor counters that it’s been trying to resolve the matter for months and that it’s responsible for keeping power lines free from branches so that service to customers isn’t disrupted.
The company has issued a temporary restraining order against Huber. A crew later trimmed successfully trimmed the tree.
