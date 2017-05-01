DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call and that the scene remains active.
The City of Dallas released a statement Monday saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck. The city says a paramedic was hit, transported to Baylor Hospital and is undergoing surgery.
Authorities say the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy in Dallas. Dozens of police vehicles could be seen swarming the mostly residential neighborhood east of downtown near Interstate 30.
The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were “pinned down” by gunfire.
Most Read Stories
- May Day: Here’s what we know about today’s events in Seattle VIEW
- Marshawn Lynch takes out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times to thank fans
- Live updates from May Day in Seattle: Thousands expected for marches, rallies
- ESPN's Todd McShay on Seahawks' draft: 'They killed it' --- and more reaction from draft analysts
- Breaking down the Seahawks' reported undrafted free agent signings WATCH
Dallas police say a spokesperson was on their way to the scene. No other details were immediately released.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.