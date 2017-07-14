DALLAS (AP) — Dallas officials say a mural honoring law enforcement officers who died in a sniper attack last year violates city code and want it taken down or altered.

A violation notice says the owners of Last Call Lounge did not have a permit to build the 8-foot (2.4-meter) fence on which the mural is painted. Inspectors say the metal siding on the fence blocks visibility at a four-way stop.

The owners applied for a permit to build the fence and use the metal siding after receiving the citation. They also hired workers to move the fence back 3 feet (1 meter) to increase visibility at the intersection.

Inspectors have yet to review the alterations.

The Dallas Department of Code Compliance confirmed that a citation has been issued, but declined to comment.