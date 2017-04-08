DALLAS (AP) — Dallas officials are trying to determine what caused the city’s emergency sirens to sporadically sound overnight, including the possibility that the system was hacked.

City spokeswoman Sana Syed said Saturday that hacking is one of the possible causes investigators are considering.

She says the sirens started at 11:40 p.m. Friday and the system was completely shut off by 1:20 a.m. Saturday. Fire dispatch crews had to manually shut off the sirens, which could be heard going silent before sounding again in that period.

The city has 156 outdoor sirens that are used to alert people to shelter indoors during severe weather.

Officials say there was a surge in 911 calls when the sirens were sounding. The longest wait time was two minutes.

An earlier version of this story was corrected to show that the system was completely shut off by 1:20 a.m. Saturday, not 1:20 p.m.