FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area middle school teacher has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the slayings of two men in Fort Worth.

A Fort Worth police statement says Cary Joseph Heath was arrested Monday at Permenter Middle School in Cedar Hill, where he has been a teacher. Bond is set at $1 million.

No attorney is listed in jail records for the 35-year-old suspect.

Police haven’t released much information on the shootings, which happened about 4 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find two men dead on the driveway of a house. The men have not been identified, and a motive has not been given.