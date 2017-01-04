CLEVELAND (AP) — A man imprisoned in Ohio for abducting his young son from the boy’s mother in Alabama in 2002 and settling in Cleveland using new identities is seeking early release.

A defense attorney says 54-year-old Bobby Hernandez took responsibility, has served a year behind bars and should get judicial release.

Hernandez was sentenced in April to four years in prison. His teenage son said then that Hernandez gave him everything he needed and he forgives his dad.

Attorney Ralph DeFranco says Hernandez acknowledges keeping the boy from his mother for over a decade but provided a stable life in which his son thrived. DeFranco says Hernandez is a U.S. Navy veteran with no significant criminal history who wants to return to his family and is willing to remain under alternative supervision.