NEWTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey father who sparked a nationwide search when he fled the state with his two young sons has pleaded guilty to two counts of interference of custody.
Sussex County prosecutors say Kristopher Dohm faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced April 21.
The 38-year-old Hopatcong man had told his ex-wife that he was taking their sons, then ages 7 and 8, on a trip to Nevada. But she reported them missing when they failed to return as planned.
Dohm and his sons were found a few weeks later at a motel in New Port Richey, Florida, along with a fugitive wanted in Tennessee on sex charges.
Dohm admitted that he had shaved the boys’ heads to try and conceal their identities.
