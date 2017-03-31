Share story

CINCINNATI (AP) — The father of a man hospitalized in critical condition after a Cincinnati nightclub shooting says he was elated to learn that police were charging two suspects — and then devastated to find out his son was one of them.

A man was fatally shot and 16 other people were hurt when a dispute escalated into the gunbattle at the Cameo club early Sunday. Police on Thursday announced the arrests of two men on murder charges.

The hospitalized suspect, 29-year-old Deondre Davis, has been unresponsive and on a ventilator. His father, Jackie Davis, says he doesn’t believe the allegations against his son.

Their attorney, Carl Lewis, says he’s waiting for all the facts.

No attorney was listed for the second defendant, 27-year-old Cornell Beckley, ahead of an anticipated Friday court appearance.

