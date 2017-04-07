MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man whose young children were found in rooms covered with feces and trash has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison.
Police arrested 26-year-old James Grenier in November on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and reckless conduct following a request for Manchester police to check on the family’s welfare. He pleaded guilty Friday.
Police found Grenier’s 4-year-old son in a harness attached to a bed, which was covered with feces and urine. Grenier’s 2-year-old daughter was unclothed and covered in feces inside her crib.
The children were removed from the home and placed in protective custody.
Grenier’s wife, Samantha Grenier, faces related charges and is scheduled to appear in court next month.
