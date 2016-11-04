PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested on child endangerment charges because, police say, he didn’t call 911 after the mother of his two young children sent him videos of his son’s lifeless body during two hours’ worth of angry text messages.

Twenty-three-year-old Andre Price Jr. was jailed without bond early Friday on two counts — one each for, 17-month-old Andre III, and a 2-year-old daughter.

Allegheny County police say the McKeesport man didn’t alert authorities even though 21-year-old Christian Clark sent him videos of his son’s limp body Tuesday night. She’s jailed on a homicide charge for allegedly smothering the boy and attempted homicide for attempting to do the same to her daughter.

Price doesn’t have an attorney listed in court records.